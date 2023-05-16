Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

The price of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) closed at $18.18 in the last session, up 5.21% from day before closing price of $17.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4457333 shares were traded. MODG stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.46.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MODG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when BREWER OLIVER G III bought 5,000 shares for $17.12 per share. The transaction valued at 85,596 led to the insider holds 822,556 shares of the business.

Lynch Brian P. bought 10,000 shares of MODG for $177,900 on May 11. The EVP, CFO now owns 95,665 shares after completing the transaction at $17.79 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, ANDERSON ERIK J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $23.96 each. As a result, the insider received 479,200 and left with 549,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MODG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.21B and an Enterprise Value of 6.59B. As of this moment, Topgolf’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MODG has reached a high of $25.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MODG traded on average about 1.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 185.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MODG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.28M with a Short Ratio of 10.28M, compared to 9.33M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 7.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $56.90, with high estimates of $28.63 and low estimates of $20.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Technology and $Consumer Cyclical for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.