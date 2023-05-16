Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Rise 3.38% in Day Trading, Closes at $47.38

The closing price of Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) was $47.38 for the day, up 3.38% from the previous closing price of $45.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5532168 shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.30.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TWLO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on May 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $55 from $90 previously.

On May 11, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $90 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Shipchandler Khozema sold 9,943 shares for $63.78 per share. The transaction valued at 634,191 led to the insider holds 238,122 shares of the business.

Viggiano Aidan sold 6,226 shares of TWLO for $396,977 on Mar 31. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 213,577 shares after completing the transaction at $63.76 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, DONIO ELENA A., who serves as the President, Data & Applications of the company, sold 5,140 shares for $63.79 each. As a result, the insider received 327,876 and left with 439,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWLO now has a Market Capitalization of 8.43B and an Enterprise Value of 5.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $112.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.65.

Shares Statistics:

TWLO traded an average of 5.04M shares per day over the past three months and 7.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 186.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.27M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.21M, compared to 5.22M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 32 analysts recommending between $2.58 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 27 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $980.05M. As of the current estimate, Twilio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $943.35M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $968.99M.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.06B and the low estimate is $4.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.