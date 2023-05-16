Understanding Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)’s financial health through ratios

In the latest session, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) closed at $17.06 down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $17.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1040344 shares were traded. IRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.97.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 311.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 16,656 shares for $17.26 per share. The transaction valued at 287,483 led to the insider holds 567,209 shares of the business.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 155,830 shares of IRT for $2,686,509 on Dec 06. The Chair of Board & CEO now owns 583,865 shares after completing the transaction at $17.24 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.54B and an Enterprise Value of 6.15B. As of this moment, Independence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 58.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRT has reached a high of $23.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IRT has traded an average of 1.98M shares per day and 1.67M over the past ten days. A total of 224.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.66M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IRT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.15M with a Short Ratio of 6.15M, compared to 7.17M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.86%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IRT is 0.64, from 0.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.30.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $165.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $169.7M to a low estimate of $162M. As of the current estimate, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.76M, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.94M, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $173.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $677.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $661.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $666.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $628.52M, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $696.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $704M and the low estimate is $688.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.