Understanding Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)’s financial health through ratios

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) closed the day trading at $212.92 up 0.48% from the previous closing price of $211.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1312730 shares were traded. NSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $214.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $210.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NSC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 87.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 27, 2023, Susquehanna reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $220 to $230.

Stifel reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 27, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $247 to $243.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Shaw Alan H. sold 2,000 shares for $224.16 per share. The transaction valued at 448,320 led to the insider holds 32,776 shares of the business.

Squires James A sold 21,272 shares of NSC for $5,227,765 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 1,001 shares after completing the transaction at $245.76 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Shaw Alan H., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $258.35 each. As a result, the insider received 516,700 and left with 30,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NSC now has a Market Capitalization of 47.14B and an Enterprise Value of 61.58B. As of this moment, Norfolk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSC has reached a high of $264.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $196.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 207.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 232.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NSC traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NSC traded about 1.36M shares per day. A total of 227.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NSC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.94M, compared to 2.19M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

NSC’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.40, up from 5.07 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80. The current Payout Ratio is 38.90% for NSC, which recently paid a dividend on May 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.43 and a low estimate of $2.94, while EPS last year was $3.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.42, with high estimates of $3.61 and low estimates of $3.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.82 and $12.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.35. EPS for the following year is $14.42, with 26 analysts recommending between $15.59 and $13.25.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $3.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.33B to a low estimate of $2.98B. As of the current estimate, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.25B, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.15B, a decrease of -5.70% less than the figure of -$4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.01B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.74B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.88B and the low estimate is $12.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.