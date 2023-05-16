Understanding Stagwell Inc. (STGW)’s financial health through ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 701082 shares were traded. STGW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STGW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 08, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On March 02, 2023, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On November 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 15, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when McElligott Peter bought 2,425 shares for $5.67 per share. The transaction valued at 13,762 led to the insider holds 118,989 shares of the business.

DIMAGGIO VINCENZO bought 5,000 shares of STGW for $28,450 on May 10. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 181,383 shares after completing the transaction at $5.69 per share. On May 09, another insider, AlpInvest GA Secondary C.V., who serves as the Former 10% holder of the company, sold 23,328,154 shares for $6.43 each. As a result, the insider received 150,000,030 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STGW now has a Market Capitalization of 724.23M and an Enterprise Value of 2.06B. As of this moment, Stagwell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STGW has reached a high of $9.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STGW traded about 986.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STGW traded about 792.11k shares per day. A total of 125.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.54M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for STGW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 2.53M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $698.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $748M to a low estimate of $602.3M. As of the current estimate, Stagwell Inc.’s year-ago sales were $672.91M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $709.93M, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $761.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $624.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STGW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.69B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.52B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.