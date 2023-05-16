Understanding Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) through its ratios

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) closed the day trading at $125.07 down -0.15% from the previous closing price of $125.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1458914 shares were traded. TTWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.56.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TTWO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 189.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2023, DZ Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $105.

MoffettNathanson Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on January 27, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $140.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Slatoff Karl sold 68,351 shares for $122.12 per share. The transaction valued at 8,347,154 led to the insider holds 262,678 shares of the business.

ZELNICK STRAUSS sold 68,351 shares of TTWO for $8,347,154 on Apr 13. The Chairman, CEO now owns 262,678 shares after completing the transaction at $122.12 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Sheresky Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 162 shares for $114.63 each. As a result, the insider received 18,570 and left with 63,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTWO now has a Market Capitalization of 21.20B and an Enterprise Value of 23.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTWO has reached a high of $137.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TTWO traded about 1.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TTWO traded about 1.31M shares per day. A total of 168.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TTWO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.02M with a Short Ratio of 7.02M, compared to 5.44M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.93 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.69 and $3.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.57. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 25 analysts recommending between $6.78 and $3.64.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $1.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.31B. As of the current estimate, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $845.78M, an estimated increase of 58.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.29B, an increase of 28.90% less than the figure of $58.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.41B, up 53.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.2B and the low estimate is $5.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.