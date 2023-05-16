Understanding uniQure N.V. (QURE) through its ratios

In the latest session, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) closed at $21.66 down -1.01% from its previous closing price of $21.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1102735 shares were traded. QURE stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of uniQure N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

On May 21, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on May 21, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Kapusta Matthew C sold 2,521 shares for $21.39 per share. The transaction valued at 53,924 led to the insider holds 468,743 shares of the business.

CALOZ PIERRE sold 990 shares of QURE for $21,117 on Mar 07. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 113,135 shares after completing the transaction at $21.33 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, KLEMT CHRISTIAN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 986 shares for $21.36 each. As a result, the insider received 21,061 and left with 134,441 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QURE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04B and an Enterprise Value of 867.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has reached a high of $28.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QURE has traded an average of 550.25K shares per day and 689.66k over the past ten days. A total of 47.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.40M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QURE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 3.72M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 7.87%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.16 and a low estimate of -$1.55, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.09, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.04 and -$6.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.97. EPS for the following year is -$3.79, with 16 analysts recommending between -$2.01 and -$5.59.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.03M, an increase of 533.00% less than the figure of $14,244.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QURE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $277.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.48M, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $360.55M and the low estimate is $29.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.