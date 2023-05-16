Understanding Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) through its ratios

In the latest session, Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) closed at $176.55 up 1.34% from its previous closing price of $174.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684883 shares were traded. VEEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $177.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $173.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Veeva Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $195 from $205 previously.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $205.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Chamberlain Paul Edward sold 160 shares for $169.42 per share. The transaction valued at 27,107 led to the insider holds 16,776 shares of the business.

Cabral Timothy S sold 10,000 shares of VEEV for $1,803,955 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 83,114 shares after completing the transaction at $180.40 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Wallach Matthew J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $178.56 each. As a result, the insider received 1,785,588 and left with 3,145 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VEEV now has a Market Capitalization of 28.62B and an Enterprise Value of 25.58B. As of this moment, Veeva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEEV has reached a high of $232.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 177.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 177.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VEEV has traded an average of 904.51K shares per day and 718.63k over the past ten days. A total of 156.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VEEV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 2.61M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.39 and $3.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.32. EPS for the following year is $5.22, with 27 analysts recommending between $5.82 and $4.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $516.83M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $539.7M to a low estimate of $514.3M. As of the current estimate, Veeva Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $505.1M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $582.07M, an increase of 9.00% over than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $594.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $558.8M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VEEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.