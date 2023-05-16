Understanding Yelp Inc. (YELP)’s financial health through ratios

After finishing at $29.44 in the prior trading day, Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) closed at $30.57, up 3.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630719 shares were traded. YELP stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YELP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $23 from $34 previously.

On July 15, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $49 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Nachman Joseph R sold 6,000 shares for $30.77 per share. The transaction valued at 184,597 led to the insider holds 339,743 shares of the business.

Eaton Sam sold 7,121 shares of YELP for $213,630 on Mar 21. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 237,190 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Eaton Sam, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 12,153 shares for $30.24 each. As a result, the insider received 367,561 and left with 226,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YELP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B and an Enterprise Value of 1.65B. As of this moment, Yelp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YELP has reached a high of $39.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 561.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 791.64k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.23M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for YELP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 2.43M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 5.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.43 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $324.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $326M to a low estimate of $322.29M. As of the current estimate, Yelp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.88M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $333.31M, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $336.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330.01M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YELP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.