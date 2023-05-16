Update from Arista Networks Inc. (ANET): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $138.63 in the prior trading day, Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) closed at $137.98, down -0.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1648233 shares were traded. ANET stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.87.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ANET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $126 to $164.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Duda Kenneth sold 3,500 shares for $140.63 per share. The transaction valued at 492,205 led to the insider holds 230,100 shares of the business.

Battles Kelly Bodnar sold 400 shares of ANET for $53,897 on May 04. The Director now owns 2,144 shares after completing the transaction at $134.74 per share. On May 02, another insider, McCool John F, who serves as the Chief Platform Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $145.31 each. As a result, the insider received 145,310 and left with 72 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANET now has a Market Capitalization of 49.07B and an Enterprise Value of 46.09B. As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $171.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 155.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 306.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.12M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 3.52M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.83 and $5.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.09. EPS for the following year is $6.72, with 21 analysts recommending between $12.28 and $5.76.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $1.38B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Arista Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated increase of 30.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 17.90% less than the figure of $30.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.38B, up 26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.51B and the low estimate is $5.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.