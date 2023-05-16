Update from Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO): A steady trajectory

In the latest session, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) closed at $11.95 up 0.59% from its previous closing price of $11.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 990841 shares were traded. TWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.89.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $16.

On January 04, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.50.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on January 04, 2022, with a $5.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when RUSH ROBERT sold 3,668 shares for $16.73 per share. The transaction valued at 61,368 led to the insider holds 58,229 shares of the business.

VINAR JASON sold 1,949 shares of TWO for $32,607 on Feb 27. The Vice President & COO now owns 33,046 shares after completing the transaction at $16.73 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, HANSON ALECIA, who serves as the Vice President & CAO of the company, sold 1,684 shares for $16.73 each. As a result, the insider received 28,173 and left with 23,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 163.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWO has reached a high of $21.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TWO has traded an average of 1.20M shares per day and 1.55M over the past ten days. A total of 92.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TWO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.39M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 3.15M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TWO is 2.40, from 2.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 21.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 20.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.72. The current Payout Ratio is 123.31% for TWO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 01, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1221:2000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.95. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be -$2.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.2M to a low estimate of -$28.2M. As of the current estimate, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s year-ago sales were $19.9M, an estimated decrease of -114.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of -$1.57M, a decrease of -114.20% over than the figure of -$114.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is -$23.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was -$159.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of -$40.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.15M, down -209.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be -$69.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.81M and the low estimate is -$175M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.