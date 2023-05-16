Update from Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH): A steady trajectory

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) closed the day trading at $136.82 up 0.05% from the previous closing price of $136.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 905335 shares were traded. ZBH stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.53.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZBH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 86.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $135 to $148.

Jefferies Upgraded its Underperform to Hold on March 31, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Phipps Chad F sold 23,045 shares for $124.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,869,113 led to the insider holds 43,671 shares of the business.

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. sold 5,131,946 shares of ZBH for $49,094,761 on Feb 01. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $9.57 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Phipps Chad F, who serves as the Sr. VP/Gen Counsel/Secretary of the company, sold 11,522 shares for $128.63 each. As a result, the insider received 1,482,079 and left with 41,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZBH now has a Market Capitalization of 30.00B and an Enterprise Value of 35.50B. As of this moment, Zimmer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZBH has reached a high of $149.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 131.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 120.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZBH traded about 1.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZBH traded about 1.5M shares per day. A total of 209.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.34M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ZBH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 3.29M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Dividends & Splits

ZBH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.96, up from 0.96 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $7.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.43. EPS for the following year is $7.95, with 25 analysts recommending between $8.27 and $7.55.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $1.82B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.8B. As of the current estimate, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.73B, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.94B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.81B and the low estimate is $7.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.