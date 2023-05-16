Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) closed at $112.91 in the last session, up 2.16% from day before closing price of $110.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4609784 shares were traded. VLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on April 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $135 from $160 previously.

On March 09, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $176.UBS initiated its Buy rating on March 09, 2023, with a $176 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Simmons Gary K. sold 1,750 shares for $135.16 per share. The transaction valued at 236,521 led to the insider holds 165,299 shares of the business.

Gorder Joseph W sold 37,567 shares of VLO for $4,770,919 on Oct 28. The COB & CEO now owns 569,786 shares after completing the transaction at $127.00 per share. On May 27, another insider, Riggs R. Lane, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 17,767 shares for $131.53 each. As a result, the insider received 2,336,933 and left with 254,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLO now has a Market Capitalization of 42.18B and an Enterprise Value of 38.80B. As of this moment, Valero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLO has reached a high of $150.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VLO traded on average about 4.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.48M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 369.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 359.46M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VLO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.53M with a Short Ratio of 10.53M, compared to 10.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VLO is 4.08, which was 3.96 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.62. The current Payout Ratio is 11.20% for VLO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1094:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.75 and a low estimate of $4.52, while EPS last year was $11.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.84, with high estimates of $6.97 and low estimates of $3.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.3 and $20.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.49. EPS for the following year is $14.03, with 15 analysts recommending between $18 and $9.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $36.91B. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.96B to a low estimate of $34.19B. As of the current estimate, Valero Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $51.64B, an estimated decrease of -28.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.25B, a decrease of -13.90% over than the figure of -$28.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.29B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $139.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $176.38B, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $137.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.15B and the low estimate is $131.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.