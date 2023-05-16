Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

In the latest session, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) closed at $76.12 up 1.34% from its previous closing price of $75.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2061989 shares were traded. RCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $94.

On February 08, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $78.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Sorensen Vagn O sold 6,000 shares for $74.36 per share. The transaction valued at 446,149 led to the insider holds 29,265 shares of the business.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 13,600 shares of RCL for $791,421 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 21,064,632 shares after completing the transaction at $58.19 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 78,927 shares for $57.00 each. As a result, the insider received 4,498,973 and left with 21,078,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCL now has a Market Capitalization of 18.38B and an Enterprise Value of 39.20B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCL has reached a high of $78.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RCL has traded an average of 3.45M shares per day and 4.33M over the past ten days. A total of 255.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RCL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18.49M with a Short Ratio of 18.49M, compared to 17.83M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.23% and a Short% of Float of 10.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was -$2.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.84, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $2.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.98 and $4.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.7. EPS for the following year is $6.94, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.97 and $5.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.4B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.46B to a low estimate of $3.29B. As of the current estimate, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2.18B, an estimated increase of 55.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.8B, an increase of 27.10% less than the figure of $55.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.73B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.84B, up 49.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.3B and the low estimate is $14.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.