Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG)

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) closed the day trading at $34.80 up 0.23% from the previous closing price of $34.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1270024 shares were traded. STAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STAG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 362.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on February 06, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On November 22, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $34.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on January 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Butcher Benjamin S sold 31,780 shares for $34.90 per share. The transaction valued at 1,109,189 led to the insider holds 7,088 shares of the business.

Butcher Benjamin S sold 3,220 shares of STAG for $112,755 on May 02. The EXECUTIVE CHAIR now owns 3,868 shares after completing the transaction at $35.02 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, COLBERT VIRGIS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 23,911 shares for $31.82 each. As a result, the insider received 760,783 and left with 17,017 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STAG now has a Market Capitalization of 6.09B and an Enterprise Value of 8.56B. As of this moment, STAG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAG has reached a high of $37.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STAG traded about 1.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STAG traded about 6.05M shares per day. A total of 179.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.93M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for STAG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.01M with a Short Ratio of 6.01M, compared to 5.76M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Dividends & Splits

STAG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.47, up from 1.46 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.56.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $173.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $176.32M to a low estimate of $170.26M. As of the current estimate, STAG Industrial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $161.06M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $176.81M, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $181.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $174M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $714.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $695M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $702.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $654.38M, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $748.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $771.66M and the low estimate is $717M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.