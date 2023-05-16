Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) closed the day trading at $348.65 up 0.36% from the previous closing price of $347.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 690905 shares were traded. VRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $351.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $347.03.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRTX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2023, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $344.

On January 18, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $311.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Hold rating on January 18, 2023, with a $311 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Sanna Bastiano sold 2,850 shares for $350.00 per share. The transaction valued at 997,500 led to the insider holds 32,038 shares of the business.

LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold 1,125 shares of VRTX for $392,625 on May 08. The Executive Chairman now owns 35,387 shares after completing the transaction at $349.00 per share. On May 05, another insider, LEIDEN JEFFREY M, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 879 shares for $349.56 each. As a result, the insider received 307,262 and left with 36,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 89.65B and an Enterprise Value of 80.03B. As of this moment, Vertex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRTX has reached a high of $354.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $240.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 320.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 303.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRTX traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRTX traded about 1M shares per day. A total of 257.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VRTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 3.5M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.43 and a low estimate of $3.47, while EPS last year was $3.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.93, with high estimates of $4.64 and low estimates of $3.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.35 and $12.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.64. EPS for the following year is $16.14, with 23 analysts recommending between $19.48 and $13.49.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $2.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.48B to a low estimate of $2.37B. As of the current estimate, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.2B, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.46B, an increase of 10.50% over than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.26B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.93B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.51B and the low estimate is $9.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.