View Inc. (VIEW) Records 4.59% Price increase in Monday Trading

The closing price of View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) was $0.23 for the day, up 4.59% from the previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0102 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805955 shares were traded. VIEW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2370 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2260.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VIEW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $5.

On May 19, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on May 19, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when MADRONE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC sold 100,000 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 91,000 led to the insider holds 30,996,469 shares of the business.

Mulpuri Rao bought 59,930 shares of VIEW for $83,303 on Nov 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 211,166 shares after completing the transaction at $1.39 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Mulpuri Rao, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 33,275 shares for $1.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 46,585 and bolstered with 151,236 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIEW now has a Market Capitalization of 57.27M and an Enterprise Value of 101.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIEW has reached a high of $2.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4203, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0784.

Shares Statistics:

VIEW traded an average of 888.02K shares per day over the past three months and 685.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 218.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.07M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VIEW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.98M with a Short Ratio of 7.98M, compared to 8.89M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 7.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $25M to a low estimate of $25M. As of the current estimate, View Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.32M, an estimated increase of 53.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.5M, an increase of 78.90% over than the figure of $53.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIEW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $138.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.33M, up 37.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $258M and the low estimate is $258M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 85.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.