Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

As of close of business last night, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.81, up 2.40% from its previous closing price of $12.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13878562 shares were traded. WBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.47.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WBD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On March 17, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on March 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Zeiler Gerhard bought 20,000 shares for $14.69 per share. The transaction valued at 293,800 led to the insider holds 230,507 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBD now has a Market Capitalization of 31.39B and an Enterprise Value of 76.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBD has reached a high of $18.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WBD traded 18.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 22.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.87B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WBD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 62.24M with a Short Ratio of 62.24M, compared to 69.94M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and -$1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.83 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $10.61B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.99B to a low estimate of $10.23B. As of the current estimate, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.82B, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.24B, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.96B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.82B, up 27.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.62B and the low estimate is $42.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.