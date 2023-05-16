Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Records 0.9 million Shares Traded, Reaches $98.78 High

After finishing at $97.99 in the prior trading day, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) closed at $98.33, up 0.35%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 897751 shares were traded. WAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $103.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $113 to $94.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Gebhardt Eric sold 2,407 shares for $98.69 per share. The transaction valued at 237,559 led to the insider holds 21,513 shares of the business.

Fetsko Michael sold 7,676 shares of WAB for $803,110 on Feb 27. The Pres., Freight Components Grp. now owns 32,244 shares after completing the transaction at $104.63 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Santana Rafael, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 78,277 shares for $104.78 each. As a result, the insider received 8,201,856 and left with 72,577 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAB now has a Market Capitalization of 17.37B and an Enterprise Value of 20.83B. As of this moment, Westinghouse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAB has reached a high of $107.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 975.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 179.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.07M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WAB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.04M, compared to 1.92M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WAB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.62, compared to 0.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.63. The current Payout Ratio is 17.20% for WAB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.55 and $5.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.4. EPS for the following year is $6, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.27 and $5.4.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $2.23B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.32B to a low estimate of $2.19B. As of the current estimate, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.05B, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B, an increase of 2.20% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.07B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.36B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.67B and the low estimate is $9.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.