WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Shares Decline by -6.69% to Close at $0.04

As of close of business last night, WeTrade Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.04, down -6.69% from its previous closing price of $0.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0032 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8470885 shares were traded. WETG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0476 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0419.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WETG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.00 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WETG now has a Market Capitalization of 35.13M and an Enterprise Value of 14.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WETG has reached a high of $50.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1993, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7416.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WETG traded 6.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 17.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 192.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.16M. Insiders hold about 68.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WETG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.74M, compared to 1.32M on Mar 30, 2023.