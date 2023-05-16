What shareholders can do to beat the market with AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) closed the day trading at $11.11 up 4.81% from the previous closing price of $10.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1097895 shares were traded. AHCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AHCO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on May 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $11 from $18 previously.

On May 10, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $11.30.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares for $20.75 per share. The transaction valued at 11,205,007 led to the insider holds 12,805,008 shares of the business.

Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 44,789 shares of AHCO for $940,569 on Feb 01. The 9.9% owner now owns 13,345,008 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Everest Hill Group Inc., who serves as the 9.9% owner of the company, sold 55,211 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,159,431 and left with 13,389,797 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AHCO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B and an Enterprise Value of 3.72B. As of this moment, AdaptHealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHCO has reached a high of $27.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AHCO traded about 1.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AHCO traded about 1.8M shares per day. A total of 134.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.69M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AHCO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.78M with a Short Ratio of 12.78M, compared to 10M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.43% and a Short% of Float of 12.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $765.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $771.43M to a low estimate of $761.8M. As of the current estimate, AdaptHealth Corp.’s year-ago sales were $727.61M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $801.58M, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $812.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $794.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.48B and the low estimate is $3.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.