What shareholders can do to beat the market with Service Corporation International (SCI) stock

In the latest session, Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) closed at $65.61 down -0.71% from its previous closing price of $66.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534369 shares were traded. SCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Service Corporation International’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 62.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when RYAN THOMAS L sold 17,878 shares for $68.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,232,733 led to the insider holds 962,409 shares of the business.

WARING SUMNER J III sold 29,200 shares of SCI for $2,005,187 on Feb 24. The Sr.VP& Chief Operating Officer now owns 338,866 shares after completing the transaction at $68.67 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, RYAN THOMAS L, who serves as the President, CEO & Chairman of the company, sold 2,836 shares for $70.95 each. As a result, the insider received 201,202 and left with 962,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCI now has a Market Capitalization of 10.97B and an Enterprise Value of 15.21B. As of this moment, Service’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCI has reached a high of $75.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCI has traded an average of 1.00M shares per day and 1.15M over the past ten days. A total of 153.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.23M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SCI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.67M with a Short Ratio of 6.67M, compared to 6.43M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.39% and a Short% of Float of 5.79%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SCI is 1.08, from 1.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 32.40% for SCI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

