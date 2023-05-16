Which analyst expects ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) to perform well in the near future?

After finishing at $21.47 in the prior trading day, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) closed at $22.12, up 3.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 840099 shares were traded. ACAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACAD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $12.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on November 01, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when DAVIS STEPHEN sold 7,806 shares for $21.18 per share. The transaction valued at 165,331 led to the insider holds 108,297 shares of the business.

KIM AUSTIN D. sold 917 shares of ACAD for $19,422 on May 01. The EVP,General Counsel, Secretary now owns 25,513 shares after completing the transaction at $21.18 per share. On May 01, another insider, Teehan Brendan, who serves as the EVP, COO, Head of Commercial of the company, sold 548 shares for $21.18 each. As a result, the insider received 11,607 and left with 9,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACAD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.51B and an Enterprise Value of 3.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 162.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ACAD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.65M with a Short Ratio of 9.65M, compared to 8.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.95% and a Short% of Float of 7.99%.

Earnings Estimates

