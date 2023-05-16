Which analyst expects Fiserv Inc. (FISV) to perform well in the near future?

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) closed the day trading at $119.72 up 0.23% from the previous closing price of $119.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1804449 shares were traded. FISV stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FISV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $101 from $106 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Atlantic Equities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $105.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Hau Robert W. sold 8,500 shares for $119.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,014,305 led to the insider holds 133,491 shares of the business.

Chiarello Guy sold 8,000 shares of FISV for $973,520 on May 01. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 195,356 shares after completing the transaction at $121.69 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Foskett Christopher M, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $111.00 each. As a result, the insider received 999,000 and left with 97,665 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FISV now has a Market Capitalization of 74.83B and an Enterprise Value of 96.19B. As of this moment, Fiserv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FISV has reached a high of $122.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FISV traded about 3.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FISV traded about 2.13M shares per day. A total of 626.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 612.81M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FISV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.24M with a Short Ratio of 9.24M, compared to 8.97M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.47 and $7.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.37. EPS for the following year is $8.4, with 30 analysts recommending between $8.7 and $8.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $4.53B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.64B to a low estimate of $4.44B. As of the current estimate, Fiserv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.23B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.57B, an increase of 6.80% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.44B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FISV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.77B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.5B and the low estimate is $18.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.