Which analyst expects PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) closed at $140.63 up 1.83% from its previous closing price of $138.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1423149 shares were traded. PPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PPG Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $156 from $130 previously.

Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 23, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $130.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when MCGARRY MICHAEL H sold 61,867 shares for $129.96 per share. The transaction valued at 8,040,427 led to the insider holds 183,645 shares of the business.

Foulkes Anne M. sold 21,757 shares of PPG for $2,791,985 on Jan 24. The Sr. VP and General Counsel now owns 10,577 shares after completing the transaction at $128.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPG now has a Market Capitalization of 33.29B and an Enterprise Value of 39.77B. As of this moment, PPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPG has reached a high of $145.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 127.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PPG has traded an average of 1.41M shares per day and 1.11M over the past ten days. A total of 235.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.40M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PPG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 1.9M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PPG is 2.48, from 2.45 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 45.40% for PPG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 14, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.28 and a low estimate of $2.05, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $6.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.23. EPS for the following year is $8.19, with 20 analysts recommending between $9.35 and $7.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.83B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.01B to a low estimate of $4.61B. As of the current estimate, PPG Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.69B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.63B, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.4B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.65B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.38B and the low estimate is $17.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.