Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs YUM

After finishing at $138.51 in the prior trading day, Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) closed at $137.78, down -0.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 896200 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YUM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 109.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $145.

On November 23, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $142.

On September 08, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $144.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on September 08, 2022, with a $144 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Catlett Scott sold 2,553 shares for $140.00 per share. The transaction valued at 357,420 led to the insider holds 11,724 shares of the business.

Skeans Tracy L sold 3,680 shares of YUM for $500,480 on Apr 17. The COO and CPO now owns 3,183 shares after completing the transaction at $136.00 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Gibbs David W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,856 shares for $134.81 each. As a result, the insider received 519,827 and left with 57,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YUM now has a Market Capitalization of 40.01B and an Enterprise Value of 52.31B. As of this moment, Yum!’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YUM has reached a high of $143.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 281.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for YUM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.69M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, YUM’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.75, compared to 2.42 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 53.50% for YUM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 20, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1391:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.31 and $4.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.11. EPS for the following year is $5.91, with 26 analysts recommending between $6.22 and $5.57.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $1.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.71B. As of the current estimate, Yum! Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, an increase of 9.80% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.84B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.07B and the low estimate is $7.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.