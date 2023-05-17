0 analysts offer recommendations for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) stock

The price of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) closed at $0.29 in the last session, up 15.14% from day before closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0388 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2185624 shares were traded. AMPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2350.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMPE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when BUCHI J KEVIN bought 44,026 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 10,857 led to the insider holds 67,466 shares of the business.

Stevens David R bought 45,000 shares of AMPE for $9,900 on May 12. The Director now owns 103,971 shares after completing the transaction at $0.22 per share. On May 12, another insider, BUCHI J KEVIN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 23,440 shares for $0.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,513 and bolstered with 23,440 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.47M and an Enterprise Value of -6.35M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPE has reached a high of $3.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2364, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5531.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMPE traded on average about 342.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.95M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 220.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 221.54k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.