1 analysts offer recommendations for AEye Inc. (LIDR) stock

As of close of business last night, AEye Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.20, down -0.05% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525568 shares were traded. LIDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2024 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LIDR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on November 11, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 25, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On September 23, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Dunn Timothy J bought 1,000 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 794 led to the insider holds 28,514 shares of the business.

Dunn Timothy J bought 4,000 shares of LIDR for $3,035 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 27,514 shares after completing the transaction at $0.76 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, HUGHES ANDREW S, who serves as the Secretary & General Counsel of the company, bought 9,460 shares for $0.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,879 and bolstered with 1,679,124 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIDR now has a Market Capitalization of 33.75M and an Enterprise Value of -32.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -10.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIDR has reached a high of $6.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2911, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8741.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LIDR traded 1.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 945.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 159.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.81M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LIDR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.73M with a Short Ratio of 7.73M, compared to 6.79M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.58% and a Short% of Float of 5.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, AEye Inc.’s year-ago sales were $706k, an estimated increase of 41.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3M, an increase of 291.10% over than the figure of $41.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65M, up 190.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65M and the low estimate is $65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 513.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.