1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, 1847 Holdings LLC’s stock clocked out at $0.66, down -9.69% from its previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0708 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703319 shares were traded. EFSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7069 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5900.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EFSH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Roberts Ellery bought 6,000 shares for $1.61 per share. The transaction valued at 9,660 led to the insider holds 376,000 shares of the business.

Froning Paul bought 6,240 shares of EFSH for $16,350 on Aug 31. The Director now owns 36,938 shares after completing the transaction at $2.62 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Froning Paul, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,750 and bolstered with 30,698 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFSH now has a Market Capitalization of 2.79M and an Enterprise Value of 33.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 65.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFSH has reached a high of $9.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8451, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8889.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EFSH traded 222.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.63M. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EFSH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 65.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 88.86k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, EFSH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.53. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 95.44%.