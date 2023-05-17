4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

The price of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) closed at $17.89 in the last session, up 0.39% from day before closing price of $17.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 822831 shares were traded. FDMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FDMT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.00 and its Current Ratio is at 14.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On November 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP bought 850,000 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 13,600,000 led to the insider holds 4,787,914 shares of the business.

Chacko Jacob sold 5,000 shares of FDMT for $100,270 on Apr 21. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $20.05 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Bizily Scott, who serves as the Chief Legal and HR Officer of the company, sold 3,750 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 75,000 and left with 2,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FDMT now has a Market Capitalization of 729.58M and an Enterprise Value of 532.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 180.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 241.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDMT has reached a high of $26.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FDMT traded on average about 558.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 793.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.77M. Insiders hold about 9.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FDMT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 3.12M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.53% and a Short% of Float of 12.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.58 and -$3.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.29. EPS for the following year is -$3.49, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.67 and -$4.53.