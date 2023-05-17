A glimpse at Porch Group Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The price of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) closed at $1.07 in the last session, down -5.31% from day before closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1031988 shares were traded. PRCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0001.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRCH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on March 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Ehrlichman Matt bought 58,006 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 61,057 led to the insider holds 11,456,080 shares of the business.

Ehrlichman Matt bought 63,796 shares of PRCH for $73,340 on May 15. The CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER now owns 11,398,074 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On May 12, another insider, Ehrlichman Matt, who serves as the CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER of the company, bought 87,638 shares for $1.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 96,568 and bolstered with 11,334,278 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRCH now has a Market Capitalization of 104.52M and an Enterprise Value of 297.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCH has reached a high of $4.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2542, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9941.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRCH traded on average about 1.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.21M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 13.17M with a Short Ratio of 13.17M, compared to 11.49M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.92% and a Short% of Float of 31.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$1.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $83.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.77M to a low estimate of $75M. As of the current estimate, Porch Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.77M, an estimated increase of 18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.8M, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.28M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $330.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $341.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $275.95M, up 23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $396.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $421.28M and the low estimate is $368.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.