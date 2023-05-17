A glimpse at Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s stock clocked out at $0.79, up 6.14% from its previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0454 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1492753 shares were traded. SPRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8380 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7443.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPRU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Tech Eric M. sold 65,496 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 53,707 led to the insider holds 678,632 shares of the business.

Tech Eric M. sold 59,883 shares of SPRU for $44,673 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 744,128 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Tech Eric M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 49,238 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider received 44,265 and left with 804,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPRU now has a Market Capitalization of 131.66M and an Enterprise Value of 414.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRU has reached a high of $1.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7674, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9839.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPRU traded 479.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 384.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.01M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 2.73M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $8.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.8M to a low estimate of $5.8M. As of the current estimate, Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.2M, an estimated increase of 161.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.06M, a decrease of -12.10% less than the figure of $161.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.6M, up 48.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.4M and the low estimate is $40.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.