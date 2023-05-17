ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) closed the day trading at $0.58 down -29.15% from the previous closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2390 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549483 shares were traded. AEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AEY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEY now has a Market Capitalization of 15.97M and an Enterprise Value of 17.15M. As of this moment, ADDvantage’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEY has reached a high of $2.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0940, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5520.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AEY traded about 43.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AEY traded about 84.93k shares per day. A total of 14.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.50M. Insiders hold about 38.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AEY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 912 with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 5.75k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.