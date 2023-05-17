Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $1.10 in the prior trading day, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) closed at $1.02, down -7.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618396 shares were traded. AEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AEVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.20 and its Current Ratio is at 15.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

On April 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.

On July 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $11.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 19, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Dardashti Soroush Salehian sold 35,851 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 72,283 led to the insider holds 23,824,040 shares of the business.

Dardashti Soroush Salehian sold 52,600 shares of AEVA for $105,668 on Feb 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 23,859,891 shares after completing the transaction at $2.01 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Dardashti Soroush Salehian, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 362,849 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider received 739,196 and left with 23,912,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEVA now has a Market Capitalization of 214.89M and an Enterprise Value of -101.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 56.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -24.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEVA has reached a high of $4.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8824.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 993.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 218.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AEVA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.14M with a Short Ratio of 6.14M, compared to 5.65M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.97%.

Earnings Estimates

