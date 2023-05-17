Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The closing price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) was $1.05 for the day, down -3.67% from the previous closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1562361 shares were traded. AKBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AKBA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $8 previously.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Butler John P. sold 91,868 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 80,614 led to the insider holds 1,568,872 shares of the business.

Dahan Michel sold 20,412 shares of AKBA for $17,912 on Mar 01. The SVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 269,515 shares after completing the transaction at $0.88 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Burke Steven Keith, who serves as the SVP, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 14,123 shares for $0.88 each. As a result, the insider received 12,393 and left with 594,054 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKBA now has a Market Capitalization of 191.51M and an Enterprise Value of 217.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKBA has reached a high of $1.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7631, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5426.

Shares Statistics:

AKBA traded an average of 1.61M shares per day over the past three months and 1.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AKBA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.50M, compared to 5.66M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $50M to a low estimate of $48.2M. As of the current estimate, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.76M, an estimated decrease of -61.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.6M, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of -$61.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.21M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $186.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $195.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $292.6M, down -33.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $213.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $235.11M and the low estimate is $192.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.