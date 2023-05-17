Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) was $2.71 for the day, down -3.21% from the previous closing price of $2.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2320303 shares were traded. ATUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATUS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares for $9.99 per share. The transaction valued at 315,284 led to the insider holds 1,323,925 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATUS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.26B and an Enterprise Value of 26.32B. As of this moment, Altice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATUS has reached a high of $13.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1706, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4281.

Shares Statistics:

ATUS traded an average of 4.78M shares per day over the past three months and 3.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 454.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.74M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ATUS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 36.89M with a Short Ratio of 36.89M, compared to 33.85M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.11% and a Short% of Float of 20.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.89 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.36B to a low estimate of $2.29B. As of the current estimate, Altice USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.46B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.3B, a decrease of -4.00% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.28B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.65B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.29B and the low estimate is $8.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.