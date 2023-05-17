Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $8.99

After finishing at $10.33 in the prior trading day, Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) closed at $8.99, down -12.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2914655 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMPL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 10, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when HANSEN THOMAS NEERGAARD sold 22,760 shares for $11.67 per share. The transaction valued at 265,516 led to the insider holds 944,634 shares of the business.

Wong Catherine sold 3,515 shares of AMPL for $50,398 on Feb 17. The Director now owns 100,395 shares after completing the transaction at $14.34 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Sarkis Ninos, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,523 shares for $14.61 each. As a result, the insider received 36,867 and left with 83,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 902.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPL has reached a high of $19.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 610.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 972.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 114.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.27M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 2.99M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $66.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.43M to a low estimate of $66.73M. As of the current estimate, Amplitude Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.13M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $67M, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $269.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $267M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $267.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.07M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $305.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $322.87M and the low estimate is $277.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.