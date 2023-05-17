An average trading volume for WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) has been steady over the recent period.

As of close of business last night, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.34, down -16.77% from its previous closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2711403 shares were traded. WISA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2601.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WISA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 14, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when MOYER BRETT sold 8,335 shares for $0.11 per share. The transaction valued at 884 led to the insider holds 574,189 shares of the business.

Oliva George sold 3,390 shares of WISA for $359 on Dec 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 261,651 shares after completing the transaction at $0.11 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, WILLIAMS GARY, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,596 shares for $0.11 each. As a result, the insider received 169 and left with 88,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WISA now has a Market Capitalization of 4.07M and an Enterprise Value of 1.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WISA has reached a high of $87.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9210, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.4570.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WISA traded 2.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.79M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WISA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 179.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 322.88k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, WiSA Technologies, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.82, with high estimates of $8.58 and low estimates of $326.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Financial Services and $Consumer Cyclical for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Consumer Cyclical.