An investigation into Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $20.92 in the prior trading day, Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) closed at $19.72, down -5.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1155763 shares were traded. VRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VRNA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $31.

On September 13, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on September 13, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 359,713 shares for $20.08 per share. The transaction valued at 7,222,484 led to the insider holds 3,777,778 shares of the business.

Gupta Rishi sold 359,713 shares of VRNA for $7,222,484 on May 15. The Director now owns 3,777,778 shares after completing the transaction at $20.08 per share. On May 12, another insider, Gupta Rishi, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 43,200 shares for $21.64 each. As a result, the insider received 934,848 and left with 4,137,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRNA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 1.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3232.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.18k whereas that against EBITDA is -24.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNA has reached a high of $26.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 524.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 406.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.04M. Insiders hold about 50.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 1.81M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

