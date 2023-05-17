An overall feel about Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.53, up 17.13% from its previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0675 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3337199 shares were traded. LPTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5669 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LPTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 04, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On June 29, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on June 29, 2020, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPTX now has a Market Capitalization of 35.63M and an Enterprise Value of -29.20M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -66.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPTX has reached a high of $1.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3844, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7075.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LPTX traded 573.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 620.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.38M. Insiders hold about 8.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LPTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.51M with a Short Ratio of 11.51M, compared to 11.39M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.64% and a Short% of Float of 10.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.46.