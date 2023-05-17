An overall feel about P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) stock in the current moment?

The closing price of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) was $3.21 for the day, up 5.94% from the previous closing price of $3.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573182 shares were traded. PIII stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7750.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PIII’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Kavthekar Atul bought 18,868 shares for $2.65 per share. The transaction valued at 49,998 led to the insider holds 18,868 shares of the business.

Abdou Sherif bought 108,225 shares of PIII for $284,448 on May 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 108,225 shares after completing the transaction at $2.63 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Chicago Pacific Founders UGP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 4,739,120 shares for $1.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,592,162 and bolstered with 104,740,954 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PIII now has a Market Capitalization of 255.80M and an Enterprise Value of 344.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIII has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3056, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1462.

Shares Statistics:

PIII traded an average of 365.62K shares per day over the past three months and 922.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 312.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.20M. Insiders hold about 78.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PIII as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 3.34M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$1.26, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $302.1M to a low estimate of $284M. As of the current estimate, P3 Health Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $273.54M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $303.58M, an increase of 12.70% over than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $305.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $301.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PIII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.