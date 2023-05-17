Analysis of bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE): Selected Notes

After finishing at $4.12 in the prior trading day, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) closed at $3.68, down -10.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7012297 shares were traded. BLUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLUE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 07, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Leschly Nick sold 4,290 shares for $7.80 per share. The transaction valued at 33,480 led to the insider holds 280,149 shares of the business.

Obenshain Andrew sold 3,178 shares of BLUE for $24,802 on Jan 11. The President and CEO now owns 242,690 shares after completing the transaction at $7.80 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Colvin Richard A, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 557 shares for $7.80 each. As a result, the insider received 4,347 and left with 74,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLUE now has a Market Capitalization of 461.70M and an Enterprise Value of 416.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 107.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 103.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLUE has reached a high of $8.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9762, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9026.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 102.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.95M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BLUE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 23.55M with a Short Ratio of 23.55M, compared to 26.45M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.14% and a Short% of Float of 25.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2. EPS for the following year is -$1.71, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$2.94.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $11.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20M to a low estimate of $6.3M. As of the current estimate, bluebird bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.52M, an estimated increase of 677.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.41M, an increase of 1,741.00% over than the figure of $677.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.6M, up 1,522.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $385.88M and the low estimate is $68.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 174.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.