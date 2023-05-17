Analyst EPS estimates for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) stock

After finishing at $0.86 in the prior trading day, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) closed at $0.79, down -8.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0695 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5792499 shares were traded. GWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8927 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GWH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.

On March 31, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Teamey Kyle bought 2,500 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 4,012 led to the insider holds 31,986 shares of the business.

NIGGLI MICHAEL R bought 5,000 shares of GWH for $8,250 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 583,821 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Dresselhuys Eric P., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 23,440 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider received 47,818 and left with 1,344,080 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GWH now has a Market Capitalization of 168.24M and an Enterprise Value of 34.29M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 98.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 27.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has reached a high of $5.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1342, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7690.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 154.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.80M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GWH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.39M with a Short Ratio of 9.39M, compared to 9.3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 10.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $4.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.2M to a low estimate of $700k. As of the current estimate, ESS Tech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $686k, an estimated increase of 525.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.9M, an increase of 5,056.20% over than the figure of $525.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $894k, up 4,914.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $268.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $505.7M and the low estimate is $150M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 499.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.