Analyst EPS estimates for Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) stock

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) closed the day trading at $2.35 down -3.29% from the previous closing price of $2.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6799417 shares were traded. TLRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TLRY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.90.

On July 29, 2022, The Benchmark Company Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares for $3.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,322,755 led to the insider holds 6,224,196 shares of the business.

Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares of TLRY for $1,018,395 on Oct 05. The Director now owns 6,574,196 shares after completing the transaction at $2.91 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Kennedy Brendan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 350,000 shares for $3.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,128,015 and left with 6,924,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLRY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52B and an Enterprise Value of 1.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLRY has reached a high of $5.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4898, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1467.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TLRY traded about 11.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TLRY traded about 11.92M shares per day. A total of 615.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 609.65M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TLRY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 50.88M with a Short Ratio of 50.88M, compared to 51.32M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.23% and a Short% of Float of 8.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.98. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $160.41M, an increase of 4.70% over than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $176M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $609.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $589.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $597.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $628.37M, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $667.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $751.24M and the low estimate is $610.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.