Analysts predict EPS of -$0.1 for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)’s current quarter

After finishing at $0.62 in the prior trading day, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) closed at $0.53, down -13.75%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0852 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1448711 shares were traded. HYZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5326.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HYZN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 12.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $7 previously.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES sold 3,769,592 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 6,446,002 led to the insider holds 151,869,414 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYZN now has a Market Capitalization of 195.89M and an Enterprise Value of -199.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 49.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -22.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYZN has reached a high of $5.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8504, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6204.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 763.28k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 248.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.99M. Insiders hold about 64.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HYZN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 19.6M with a Short Ratio of 19.60M, compared to 20.44M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.01% and a Short% of Float of 23.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.05M, up 156.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200M and the low estimate is $68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 764.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.