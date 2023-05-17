Analysts predict EPS of $0.28 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)’s current quarter

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) closed the day trading at $7.26 down -1.76% from the previous closing price of $7.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15437467 shares were traded. MPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MPW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On March 16, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPW now has a Market Capitalization of 5.25B and an Enterprise Value of 15.53B. As of this moment, Medical’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPW has reached a high of $18.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MPW traded about 16.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MPW traded about 15.01M shares per day. A total of 598.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.85M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MPW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 111.59M with a Short Ratio of 111.59M, compared to 114.28M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.65% and a Short% of Float of 25.98%.

Dividends & Splits

MPW’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.16, up from 1.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.36.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $357.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $379.22M to a low estimate of $337.9M. As of the current estimate, Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $400.23M, an estimated decrease of -10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $359.43M, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of -$10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $370.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $347.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.