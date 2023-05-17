Analysts provide stock recommendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)

In the latest session, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) closed at $5.38 up 40.69% from its previous closing price of $3.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 766022 shares were traded. CYCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 24, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYCN now has a Market Capitalization of 8.32M and an Enterprise Value of -45.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 196.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -633.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYCN has reached a high of $25.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CYCN has traded an average of 15.71K shares per day and 103.08k over the past ten days. A total of 43.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.13M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CYCN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 13.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 14.83k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.03% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $700k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.94M, down -58.80% from the average estimate.