Analysts provide stock recommendations for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

After finishing at $2.56 in the prior trading day, iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) closed at $2.48, down -3.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 731681 shares were traded. IHRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IHRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $4 from $6.50 previously.

On March 01, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when PITTMAN ROBERT W bought 88,028 shares for $2.88 per share. The transaction valued at 253,441 led to the insider holds 1,971,323 shares of the business.

Hamilton Scott D bought 2,000 shares of IHRT for $5,718 on May 05. The insider now owns 21,146 shares after completing the transaction at $2.86 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B, who serves as the EVP-Finance & Deputy CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,017 and bolstered with 148,535 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IHRT now has a Market Capitalization of 448.39M and an Enterprise Value of 6.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IHRT has reached a high of $13.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8545, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9672.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 148.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.35M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.78% stake in the company. Shares short for IHRT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 6.69M, compared to 6.42M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $906.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $910.7M to a low estimate of $898.1M. As of the current estimate, iHeartMedia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $954M, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $959.72M, a decrease of -1.60% over than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $972.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $938M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IHRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.91B, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.31B and the low estimate is $3.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.