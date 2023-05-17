Analyzing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) closed at $4.46 down -13.40% from its previous closing price of $5.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.6900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 881596 shares were traded. CRMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CorMedix Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 17, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On September 29, 2020, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $22.

On September 21, 2020, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 21, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Todisco Joseph bought 20,000 shares for $3.82 per share. The transaction valued at 76,400 led to the insider holds 242,169 shares of the business.

Todisco Joseph bought 4,700 shares of CRMD for $18,424 on Aug 24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 222,169 shares after completing the transaction at $3.92 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRMD now has a Market Capitalization of 223.83M and an Enterprise Value of 165.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3110.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54k whereas that against EBITDA is -5.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRMD has reached a high of $8.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3930, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9990.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRMD has traded an average of 273.84K shares per day and 330.48k over the past ten days. A total of 41.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRMD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 1.99M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$1.11.