Analyzing Getaround Inc. (GETR)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Getaround Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.59, down -13.35% from its previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0908 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5166882 shares were traded. GETR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GETR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Fahimi Kasra Sy bought 10,000 shares for $1.14 per share. The transaction valued at 11,400 led to the insider holds 35,571 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GETR now has a Market Capitalization of 23.25M and an Enterprise Value of 133.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GETR has reached a high of $10.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3757, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8283.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GETR traded 4.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.55M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GETR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 318.82k on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.84 and -$2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.21. EPS for the following year is -$1.44, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.02 and -$1.69.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.21M and the low estimate is $76.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.